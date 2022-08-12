Vegetation fire in Antelope burns 15 acres

ANTELOPE, Calif. — Crews with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to a vegetation fire in Antelope Thursday afternoon.
The fire broke out off North Antelope Road and Antelope Road. There was dry grass in the area so embers spread and sparked smaller fires in the area.
The fire burned 15 acres and arson investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.
Watch more on ABC10: Roseville fire chief among emergency responders in deadly Kentucky flooding
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 8