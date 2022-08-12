x
Sacramento

Vegetation fire in Antelope burns 15 acres

The fire burned 15 acres near Antelope Road and arson investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

ANTELOPE, Calif. — Crews with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to a vegetation fire in Antelope Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out off North Antelope Road and Antelope Road. There was dry grass in the area so embers spread and sparked smaller fires in the area. 

The fire burned 15 acres and arson investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

