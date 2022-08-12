Vegetation fire in Antelope burns 15 acres

The fire burned 15 acres near Antelope Road and arson investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ANTELOPE, Calif. — Crews with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to a vegetation fire in Antelope Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out off North Antelope Road and Antelope Road. There was dry grass in the area so embers spread and sparked smaller fires in the area.

The fire burned 15 acres and arson investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

Metro Fire crews currently onscene of a Vegetation Fire off North Antelope Rd. & Antelope Rd. Multiple fire starts, Arson investigators responding. Approximate total acreage is 15. pic.twitter.com/oLx1jq9lfZ — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) August 11, 2022

Watch more on ABC10: Roseville fire chief among emergency responders in deadly Kentucky flooding