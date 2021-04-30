Apartment fire displaces residents in North Sacramento area

Sacramento Fire Department Captain Adam McKahan said there was a good extent of fire damage to the complex.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 2-alarm apartment fire in North Sacramento has displaced several residents, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

The fire occurred on Anderson Court near Highway 80 around 3:30 a.m. Friday, April 30. Sacramento Fire Department Captain Adam McKahan told ABC10 that one victim was quickly taken to UC Davis Medical Center, though it is not known the condition of that person.

"We made a quick fire attack and a quick search to find no other victims inside the structure," McKahan said.

He added there were three apartment units in the building, but it is unknown if all three apartments were affected by the fire.

In video from the scene, the building is blackened in several areas. McKahan said that investigators were on scene to try and determine what started the fire.

"Just by looking at it, there is...some pretty good extent to damage on the second floor of the complex," McKahan said.

He added that though the extent of the fire damage is not known, there was definitely extensive smoke damage throughout the entire complex.

Roughly nine people live in the complex, according to the fire captain, and likely all of those individuals will be displaced. As McKahan spoke to ABC10, he said that several residents were waiting on the lawn outside the apartment with their dogs in hand. It was not known if any other animals were unaccounted for, but McKahan said the fire department had not found any animals or other victims in the apartment units in the preliminary search.

