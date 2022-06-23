Deputies investigating shooting in north Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man has been hospitalized after being shot at his apartment complex Thursday morning on Ashcroft Avenue in Sacramento County.
The suspect arrived at the apartment complex at 7:20 a.m. and had a conversation with the victim before shooting him twice according to Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies are now searching for a man who fled the scene right after the shooting.
This is an ongoing investigation, no other information has been shared at this time.
Watch more from ABC10: Modesto homicide suspect hospitalized after barricade, chase in San Jose
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 9