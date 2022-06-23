x
Sacramento

Deputies investigating shooting in north Sacramento

A man was hospitalized after being shot at his apartment.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man has been hospitalized after being shot at his apartment complex Thursday morning on Ashcroft Avenue in Sacramento County.

The suspect arrived at the apartment complex at 7:20 a.m. and had a conversation with the victim before shooting him twice according to Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies are now searching for a man who fled the scene right after the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation, no other information has been shared at this time.

