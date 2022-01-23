'Years down the drain' | Arcade owner devastated after fire tears West Wind Drive-In

Meeko Chan launched Arcade Experts in the drive-in 12 years ago and was devastated by the fire's aftermath.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A drive-in theater that served as a hallmark for growing up in Sacramento has closed their doors until further notice after a fire tore through its main building.

The fire happened at the West Wind Sacramento 6 Drive-In just after 7 a.m. Sunday.

“It’s unfortunate. This a historical building in our community. Growing up in this community, I’ve gone to that theater several times,” said Capt. Parker Wilbourn, spokesperson for Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

The fire left damage to the first floor that housed the concessions and arcade games that were beloved by young visitors.

Meeko Chan is the vendor who owns the games. She launched Arcade Experts at the drive-in 12 years ago. She said her heart sank when she saw the damage firsthand.

“Soot, water, it was horrible," Chan said. "It was like 'Oh my God,' like years down the drain, like bye.”

She says that rebuilding the arcade will be tough with insurance dropping her coverage and with supply-chain issues, but she remains optimistic.

“There’s nothing to cry about. You just start over,” Chan said.

Meanwhile, fire officials point to a bright spot. They say firefighters were able to save the second floor which housed the movie projectors.

“All of the projectors appear to have been saved, and they are approximately $150,000 each,” Wilbourn said.

Fire officials say management is hopeful for a reopening sooner than later.

Meanwhile, Arcade Experts is seeking help to rebound from the devastation through GoFundMe.

