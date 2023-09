The fire started on Watt Avenue around 7 p.m., according to Sacramento Metro Fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — Crews battled a fire at an automotive shop in Arden Arcade Saturday evening, according to Sacramento Metro Fire.

The fire started on Watt Avenue around 7 p.m. and crews worked to put out the fire which they say was hard to get to. They say there was limited damage to the shop.

After the response, the fire was knocked down and no one was injured. It's unclear how the fire began and an investigation is underway.

Crews on scene of a commercial fire in Arden Arcade. The building is a small automotive shop with fire behind multiple roll up doors. Difficult access, but quick forcible entry, and quick water application limited damage. The fire is knocked down, no injuries reported. The fire… pic.twitter.com/LDFIC3FAAV — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) September 17, 2023