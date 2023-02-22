18 people without a home after apartment fire in Arden-Arcade

The fire impacted eight units, one of which was a total loss. Among the 18 people are three children and the Red Cross will be assisting the people impacted.

ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — Eighteen people are without a home after a fire broke out Wednesday at an apartment in the Arden-Arcade area.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said it put out the fire, searched the building and is investigating the fire that broke out on Marconi Avenue.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time. The fire district said the challenge will be restoring utility services so people can return to their units.

