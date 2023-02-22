x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento

18 people without a home after apartment fire in Arden-Arcade

The fire impacted eight units, one of which was a total loss. Among the 18 people are three children and the Red Cross will be assisting the people impacted.

More Videos

ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — Eighteen people are without a home after a fire broke out Wednesday at an apartment in the Arden-Arcade area.

The fire impacted eight units, one of which was a total loss. Among the 18 people are three children and the Red Cross will be assisting the people impacted.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said it put out the fire, searched the building and is investigating the fire that broke out on Marconi Avenue.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time. The fire district said the challenge will be restoring utility services so people can return to their units.

Related Articles

Watch more on ABC10: Sacramento denies request to push cannabis dispensary out of plaza

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out