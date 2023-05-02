Arden-Arcade shooting: 16-year-old killed, 1 wounded

On the way to the shooting on Larkspur Lane, deputies received reports of a person with gunshot wounds on Howe Avenue.

ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — A 16-year-old is dead and another person is critically wounded after a shooting Sunday in the Arden-Arcade area.

Deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office responded to Larkspur Lane for reports of a shooting around 2 p.m.

A 16-year-old was shot and taken to a hospital by people who saw him in the street. The teen died of his wounds.

On the way to the shooting on Larkspur Lane, deputies received reports of a person with gunshot wounds on Howe Avenue.

A man in his early 20s was shot and taken to a hospital where he is in critical condition. The sheriff's office is unsure how the man got to Howe Avenue since officials say he was involved in the same shooting as the 16-year-old.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said these two people knew each other, though their relationship is not clear. Officials are investigating the events that led up to the shooting.

