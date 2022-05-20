Sacramento County Coroner's Office identify the three-year-old child killed in the Arden area apartment fire

A neighbor describes Ryan Bon Jovi McGuire as 'another grandchild' and said she often brought books and gifts to him and his siblings.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner's Office has identified the three-year-old child who died in an Arden area apartment complex fire Thursday morning as Ryan Bon Jovi McGuire.

"He was joyful, his little brown hair and stuff, he was just a pleasure to me," said Rosalind Chastain, a neighbor who lives next door.

Chastain describes McGuire as 'another grandchild' and said she often brought books and gifts to him and his siblings.

"The other day, he was just jumping around on the porch and he was like 'Hi Ros!' I was like 'Hi Ryan' and I would always make sure I speak to him because if I don't, he'd keep saying 'Hi Ros,'" said Chastain.

Rob and Barbara are the first names of McGuire's parents according to Chastain.

"They had four kids. The oldest daughter and they had three boys," said Chastain. "Barbara, she'd have them out there coloring and reading books. I know Rob was a really good father to his children. I know he was because his heart was his kids and the way he tried his best yesterday to try and save his son really tore me up."

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating whether there was a criminal neglect component to the fire. Chastain believes the tragic incident was accidental and says it can happen to any parent.

"I know that things happen and I know that you have to constantly keep an eye on kids, but anything can happen in a minute with kids," said Chastain. "I'm still praying for Rob and I'm praying for Barbara, and I love those kids and I hope they'll be back together as a family because his kids are his world."