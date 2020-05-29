Arden Fair Mall now open for in-store shopping

About 20% of the mall’s shops are now open, including stores like Apple, Foot Locker, and and many locally owned retailers, with more opening this weekend.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Arden Fair is now open for in-store shopping in Sacramento after being closed for more than two months.

Mall officials told ABC10 they had been working hard to make sure the mall was clean and safe to welcome guests back. The mall opened at 11 a.m. Friday.

Shoppers started arriving about an hour before stores opened and employees were seen walking inside wearing masks and face coverings.

“We have been working hard to prepare a clean and healthy environment for everyone and are ready to welcoming our loyal customers, tenants, and employees back to Arden Fair,” Senior Marketing Manager Nathan Spradlin told ABC10 in a statement.

According to Spradlin, about 20% of the mall’s shops opened Friday, including stores like Apple, Foot Locker, and Zumiez, Journeys, and many locally owned retailers, with more opening throughout the weekend and early next week, including Macy's.

Spradlin says mall employees have regularly cleaned spaces and are asking people to social distance themselves from other shoppers. Mall officials are also limiting how many people are allowed inside. Shoppers planning on shopping at the Arden Fair Mall, are recommended to wear a face covering, although some retailers will require them.

Restaurants and the food court are also open for in-mall dining, but some tables will be taped off to enforce social distancing.

Arden Fair decided against opening over Memorial Day weekend. At that time, Senior Marketing Manager Nathan Spradlin told ABC10 it wouldn’t reopen until there was a written order from Sacramento County.

But since then, Gov. Gavin Newsom has substantially rolled back distancing protocols in the state. Some of the modifications Newsom has announced include allowing in-person store shopping statewide, in-person church services statewide, and the reopening of barbershops and hair salons in counties that have self-attested for accelerated reopening – 47 out of 58 counties.

The mall’s current hours are 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday- Saturday and noon – 6 p.m. Sundays.

