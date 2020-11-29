Vigil held for 2 brothers killed at Arden Fair Mall on Black Friday

Family members and activists held a vigil at the Arden Fair Mall to demand justice for the two brothers who were shot and killed on Black Friday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The family of the two teenagers who were shot and killed at the Arden Fair Mall on Black Friday held a vigil for an end to gun violence.

Dwayne James. Jr, 19, and Saquan Reed, 17, were shot and killed while shopping inside the mall, their family confirmed on Saturday.

Family members told ABC10 the two brothers enjoyed cooking, playing sports. They said they were good kids and had no idea why they were targeted.

"They not from here," "They ain't been here that long to make no enemy. They don't have enemies. They don't have social media beef, no none of that."

Empact Sacramento Founder Leia Schenk is asking anyone who was at Arden Fair Mall to come forward if they know anything considering thousands of witnesses were present when the shooting happened.

"There's a code in our communities to not stitch but there's another thing out here called integrity because those boys walked in here with life and were able to walk out with that life they walked in here with."

Jamilia Land, a community activist who spoke at the vigil, said requested mental health resources for the two siblings who watched their brothers die.

"Four boys left home, two came back. The other 19-year-old brother had to shield and cover his 13-year-old brother to make sure made it out alive."

Sacramento Mayor Darrel Steinberg tweeted that he supports police doing whatever is necessary to remove guns from teenagers.

"I will support any effort to strengthen our gang enforcement units and hold shooters responsible for their actions," Steinberg said. "As a city, we are never going to accept what happened yesterday as the way it is."