Arden Fair Mall will not be open for in-store shopping Memorial Day Weekend

Some stores inside Arden Fair are using a pick-up option for customers in the parking lot.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — In-store shopping at Arden Fair Mall will not be available during Memorial Day Weekend.

Senior Marketing Manager Nathan Spradlin said in an email Thursday, Arden Fair will not reopen until the written order from Sacramento County allows it.

"As the order will not be released until Friday afternoon, we will not be opening for Memorial Day weekend and will announce our reopening date for in-mall shopping once the county has officially stated we are allowed to reopen the interior of the mall," explained Spradlin.

Some stores inside Arden Fair are using a pick-up option for customers in the parking lot.

Stores that are currently participating in curbside pick-up include:

Cellairis

Mobile Outfitter

Sheikh Jewelers

Coach

Kay Jewelers

Zumiez

Macy's

Apple

White House Black Market

Champs

Foot Locker

Kid's Foot Locker

Lady Foot Locker

Foot Action

Eye Designs Optometry

For more information on curbside pick-up, visit the Arden Fair website.

RELATED:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter