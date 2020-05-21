Arden Fair Mall will not be open for in-store shopping Memorial Day Weekend

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — In-store shopping at Arden Fair Mall will not be available during Memorial Day Weekend.
Senior Marketing Manager Nathan Spradlin said in an email Thursday, Arden Fair will not reopen until the written order from Sacramento County allows it.
"As the order will not be released until Friday afternoon, we will not be opening for Memorial Day weekend and will announce our reopening date for in-mall shopping once the county has officially stated we are allowed to reopen the interior of the mall," explained Spradlin.
Some stores inside Arden Fair are using a pick-up option for customers in the parking lot.
Stores that are currently participating in curbside pick-up include:
- Cellairis
- Mobile Outfitter
- Sheikh Jewelers
- Coach
- Kay Jewelers
- Zumiez
- Macy's
- Apple
- White House Black Market
- Champs
- Foot Locker
- Kid's Foot Locker
- Lady Foot Locker
- Foot Action
- Eye Designs Optometry
For more information on curbside pick-up, visit the Arden Fair website.
RELATED:
- Hundreds of California churches plan to reopen May 31, defying state orders
- Dine-in restaurants, retail cleared to reopen in Stanislaus County
- Sacramento hair salons, barbershops push to reopen as debt piles up
- Roseville Galleria set to reopen Friday as Placer County moves through Phase 2
- California is beginning to reopen. So is it safe to go to the dentist?
- Plans to reopen Sacramento Zoo rescinded hours after announcing it would open June 1
FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter
WATCH MORE: Yuba Sutter Mall has soft reopening, still practicing social distancing and encouraging masks
The mall is also offering curbside pick-up from retailers for customers who do not want to go into the mall.