SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento school has canceled classes after a car crash into a power pole left the school without any power.

Arden Middle School will not have classes on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, due to lack of power and heat on campus. Classes are expected to resume on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Any student who was already on campus prior to the announcement can wait in the school gym until they're able to be picked up by a guardian. Vice principal Lindsey McManigal says they found out about the power outage when a faculty member arrived around 5:30 a.m. Monday.

The school is asking parents who have not yet dropped off their children to keep them at home. Students who are bused will be taken to another school, where parents can pick-up their child.

The accident happened near Watt Avenue and Arden Way around 1 a.m. Monday. SMUD reported power outages in the area just after the accident occured.

