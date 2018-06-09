If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

One person is dead after an officer involved shooting off Broadway in Sacramento.

According to a tweet from the Sacramento Police Department, the shooting happened near Broadway and 21st Street around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

SPD onscene of officer involved shooting Broadway/21st Street. Suspect is deceased, scene stabalized, no threat to community. PIO on scene. Media stage at 21st/Larkin. Immediate roads closed, use alternate route. #sacpd pic.twitter.com/p7Pj9ha5JR — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) September 6, 2018

Sacramento Police Sgt. Vance Chandler says police received a report of an armed, masked man in the Land Park neighborhood and upon arrival, the suspect fled from police. When the suspect hid in a backyard, police called SWAT. The suspect fled again and was found in another backyard around 3 a.m.

Police say they deployed, "less than lethal weapons," and a canine, but two SWAT team members were threatened by the suspect and both fired their weapons, killing the suspect.

Police say there is no threat to the community. Chandler said the Sacramento Police Department will review officer body cam video during their investiation.

No information about the suspect is currently available.

Heavy police presence in Land Park right now (this is Broadway & 20th Street). An officer tells me there is an alleged armed person in the area @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/HnU4233w6I — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) September 6, 2018

Police expect the area surrounding the shooting to remain closed throughout the day.

