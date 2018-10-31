If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Police are involved in a standoff with a suspect whose barricaded himself inside a home in South Sacramento, Tuesday night.

Authorities say the unidentified suspect is holed up inside a home in the 7100 block of Clearbrook Way, a neighborhood located just to the southeast of Barbara Comstock Morse Elementary School.

According to police, the suspect was armed when came to the home around 7 p.m. All the people inside the home were able to escape safely. Police did not say with what kind of weapon the suspect was armed.

Several streets surrounding the home have been blocked off as officers try to resolve this situation. A perimeter has been established and neighbors have been asked to shelter in place.

This is a developing story.

