Woman detained after making threats during youth football game at Foothill High School

A spokesperson for the Sacramento Sheriff's Office initially said that the woman was armed with a gun, but later said that she was only armed with pepper spray.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman was detained after allegedly making threats during a youth football game at Foothill High School, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

According to deputies, first responders were called to Foothill High School around 1:45 p.m. Saturday after reports came in that a woman was armed with a gun and threatening people from the football field in the middle of a game.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office later said that no gun was involved, but rather, that the woman was armed with pepper spray. The spokesperson added that the "correct lady" was detained.

The Twin Rivers Police Department is investigating the threats, the Sheriff's Office said.

No injuries were reported.

