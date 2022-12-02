Sacramento County Sheriff's Office makes arrest in deadly May 4 shooting of Daune Johnson

The suspect arrested for the homicide was known to law enforcement, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a suspect in the May 4 shooting death of 30-year-old Daune Johnson.

Roman Lopez, 35, has been booked into Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, Lopez shot and killed Johnson on May 4. Johnson's body was found along the 5100 block of Southwest Avenue in Sacramento. When deputies arrived to the shooting scene around 11:24 p.m., they say they found Johnson laying on a sidewalk suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Deputies say they attempted to perform life-saving measures while a crew from Sacramento Metro Fire responded. After arriving at the scene, fire crews pronounced Johnson dead.

According to the sheriff's office, Lopez, who was booked into jail Wednesday, was known to law enforcement and is on formal searchable probation until 2023.

Lopez is being held at Sacramento County Main Jail with no bail.

STAY INFORMED:

► ABC10 In Your Inbox: Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter for local headlines, weather, tips and even something to make you smile.

► ABC10 On Demand: Get access to our local news, live programming and weather with the free ABC10 app for Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

► Get more stories about race and culture: Sign up for our newsletter at www.abc10.com/email and find more online in our Race & Culture section.

READ MORE FROM ABC10: