Arrest made after fireworks cause spot fire along American River Parkway

According to Metro Fire of Sacramento, a child was lighting fireworks which caused the spot fire Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person has been arrested after arson investigators with Metro Fire of Sacramento say the unsafe use of fireworks caused a spot fire along he American River Parkway Saturday.

Around 4:25 p.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to the American River Parkway after a 50-foot by 100-foot spot fire broke out.

No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported during the firefight. Authorities say a child lighting fireworks caused the blaze.

Metro Fire of Sacramento tweeted Sunday saying that an arrest had been made in the fire.

Watch More from ABC10: Four structures destroyed following a 'fast-moving fire' in Olivehurst