x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento

Arson investigation underway after fire at abandoned North Highlands building

Firefighters were called to a building fire around 6:15 a.m. in the 5700 block of Garfield Avenue

More Videos

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District is investigating a fire as arson Friday in North Highlands.

Firefighters were called to a building fire around 6:15 a.m. in the 5700 block of Garfield Avenue. Crews extinguished the fire. 

According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, there have been five fires at the location. The fires are suspected to be arson and homeless-related.

Related Articles

Watch more on ABC10: California EBT theft is on the rise and taxpayers are paying the price

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out