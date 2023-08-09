Arson investigation underway after fire at abandoned North Highlands building

Firefighters were called to a building fire around 6:15 a.m. in the 5700 block of Garfield Avenue

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District is investigating a fire as arson Friday in North Highlands.

Firefighters were called to a building fire around 6:15 a.m. in the 5700 block of Garfield Avenue. Crews extinguished the fire.

According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, there have been five fires at the location. The fires are suspected to be arson and homeless-related.

