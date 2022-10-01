Artwork-filled Curtis Park home hits the market

The two-story home, teeming with artwork created by the seller, is inspired by Spanish architect Antoni Gaudi.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A unique, artwork-filled home in Curtis Park hit the market this week sparking conversation and interest.

The two-story, 2,320-square foot home at 2510 Coleman Way is inspired by Spanish Architect Antoni Gaudi and was listed by Lyon Real Estate agent Janet Carlson Wednesday.

From the home's four bedrooms to its living room and fireplace area, the property is filled with unique artwork and painting schemes created by the seller.

The home's seller created the artwork using caulk, styrofoam, wood and paint.

Carlson tells ABC10 that she has had to increase open house staffing due to overflow crowds expected to visit and tour the home, originally built in 1940. She describes the home as a "fantasy world."

The home is listed for $825,000 and features a two-story garage, two bathrooms and a full basement with a hidden storage room.

