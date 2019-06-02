SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Susan Braverman was listening closely to President Donald Trump's remarks on border security during Tuesday night's State of the Union address.

Braverman is a TSA agent at Sacramento International Airport, and during the last government shutdown, she did not get paid despite showing up to work.

"I don’t know that my family could hold out another month like the last time," Braverman said.

Trump's stance on building a wall, and arguments over funding it, could affect Braverman's job in a little more than a week when time runs out on the temporary bill signed three weeks ago prompting the end to the country's longest shutdown.

And she is not alone. There are around 300 TSA workers at the Sacramento International Airport.

"Hundreds of thousands of us federal workers will be in a shutdown if they can’t get it together by the next two weeks are over. It’s not a great position to be in. I wouldn’t wish it on anyone," Braverman said with emotion.

After watching Trump's address, which often called for unity and bipartisanship while also calling for money for a border wall, Braverman said Trump seemed disinterested in any sort of compromise.

"It’s terrible and it’s not the best news," Braverman said. "And I know when I get to work tomorrow, it’s probably going to be a topic of conversation. It’s another month of finding out what to do next."

"A few of my friends have already missed their rent, and they might be missing February's rent. It's scary for them. It's scary for me. I'm lucky that I have a very supportive family. I have a very supportive husband. I know that I will at least have a roof over my head. I can't say the same for my co-workers, and that is just heartbreaking."