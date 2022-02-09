Person seriously injured after attack in Sacramento

Few details are known at this time, but police say the person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is looking for answers after a person was sent to the hospital Wednesday evening.

Police said they responded to an attack around 6:45 p.m. on the 1000 block of K Street. One person was left with serious injuries from the attack and taken to the hospital.

Few details are currently available as police try to piece together what exactly happened. In the meantime, K Street has been closed between 10th Street and 11 Street as the investigation continues.

ADVISORY: K St is closed between 10th St and 11th St as units investigate an assault that occurred in the area. Please plan for alternate routes. This thread will be updated when the roadway reopens. pic.twitter.com/h3Be0bV7kp — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) February 10, 2022