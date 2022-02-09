Person seriously injured after attack in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is looking for answers after a person was sent to the hospital Wednesday evening.
Police said they responded to an attack around 6:45 p.m. on the 1000 block of K Street. One person was left with serious injuries from the attack and taken to the hospital.
Few details are currently available as police try to piece together what exactly happened. In the meantime, K Street has been closed between 10th Street and 11 Street as the investigation continues.
