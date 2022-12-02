Man rescued from Sacramento apartment fire following assault

While the fire was held to a single unit, residents on the 8th and 9th floors of the building were evacuated due to smoke, fire officials said.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was rescued from an apartment fire Sunday morning following an assault in Sacramento, authorities said.

Around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Sacramento Police officers say they responded to the 1700 block of K Street for an assault with a machete. Officers say they safely detained the suspect who was taken to an area hospital for a self-inflicted injury.

After being medically cleared, police say the suspect will be arrested for charges related to the incident.

The Sacramento Fire Department responded to the same location at 12:57 a.m. Sunday to battle a 3-alarm fire involving one unit at the apartment building.

Fire officials say an adult man exited the involved unit through a window and made his way to the ledge of the apartment unit where firefighters rescued him.

The man was taken to a local trauma center in unknown condition. While the fire only impacted one unit, all residents on the 8th and 9th floors were evacuated due to smoke from the fire.

Police have not said whether the man rescued from the apartment unit was involved in the assault.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Incident info: 1700 Block of K Street. 3-alarm fire with a single unit involved on the 8th Floor.

