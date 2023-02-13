Assembly Appropriations Committee approves California bill to ban K-9s for arrests, crowd control with amendments

The bill is now in the status of 'do pass as amended' after an 11 to 4 vote and will be moved to the floor for another reading.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Assembly Appropriations Committee voted on a bill that would heavily restrict the use of police K-9 units Thursday.

AB 742, a bill introduced by newly elected Assemblymember Core Jackson, would ban police from using police dogs to arrest or apprehend suspects and being used for crowd control.

The bill is now in the status of 'do pass as amended' after an 11 to 4 vote. This means the committee rejected the original form of the bill but approved it with certain specified changes or "amendments," according to the California Department of General Services.

The bill will now go to the floor where it will be read again.

The California Assembly Public Safety Committee approved the bill and the measure passed with a 6 to 2 vote on March 21.

Assemblymember Jackson said the use of police canines has inflicted brutal violence and lifelong trauma on Black Americans and communities of color.

Local and statewide law enforcement leaders are heavily opposed to the bill.

ABC10 previously spoke with Folsom Police Chief Rick Hillman of Folsom and he said he does not support the bill because he has seen dogs work effectively and says they’re a great tool for law enforcement.

”I am about looking at the tools that we have, and how we can use those tools better,” Hillman previously told ABC10. “And seeing what's the right thing and the right fit for our communities. And having canines in our community is a good thing. We pick dogs ensuring their temperament is right for us and our community.”

Hillman previously told ABC10, K-9s are essential and said he believes this bill would do more damage and more harm than good. Hillman says K-9s are also a great tool for bringing a community together.

The California Assembly Appropriations Committee meeting will begin upon adjournment of Thursday's 9 a.m. session.

