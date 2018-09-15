If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

Authorities have shut down Freeport Boulevard in both directions after a deadly crash in South Sacramento, Friday afternoon.

First responders were called to the scene of the crash near Freeport Boulevard and McAllister Avenue. Freeport Boulevard has been closed from 38th Avenue to 43rd Avenue while crews work the scene.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved. Police have not said if anyone else was injured. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

This is a developing story.

SPD investigating a fatal vehicle collision in the area of Freeport / Mcallister. Please avoid the area. Freeport (both directions) is closed from 38th Ave / 43rd Ave while detectives investigate the collision. Thank you for your patience. #sacpd pic.twitter.com/RsVUXGD8d9 — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) September 15, 2018

© 2018 KXTV