SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in finding Danny Roberts, who they believe is missing and at-risk.

Roberts was last seen around noon on May 18 in the Arden area, near Morse Avenue and Hurley Way.

MISSING: Danny Roberts was reported as missing and at-risk on May 18, 2019. He is a white male, tall and thin, with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap with "Kanab Police" written on it and black hooded sweatshirt with a small San Francisco 49ers emblem on it in the Arden area.

The Sheriff's Office said that Roberts is developmentally disabled and unable to care for himself.

If you find him, call 911 or the Sheriff's Dept. at 916-874-5111.