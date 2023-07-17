'A little bit concerning' | Parents worried over lack of athletic trainer at Rio Americano High

The family says they plan to attend the next board meeting on Aug. 8

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Parents say they have serious safety concerns due to there being no certified athletic trainer at Rio Americano High School.

"They've already been practicing. This trainer needs to be at practice as well. We can't wait any longer," said Shauna Cvetovac, a concerned parent.

Cvetovac said her 14-year-old is joining the football team for the first time this year.

"You hear of so many injuries that are life altering, life changing," said Cvetovac.

He just wants to play, but she's worried.

"He's like, 'OK, Mom. OK, mom. I'm just going to go play.' But I have to have him safe. I'm a big football fan. I watch all the games, and I've seen a lot of stuff happen," said Cvetovac.

With the recent extreme heat, Cvetovac says she was shocked to learn the school doesn't have a certified athletic trainer.

"You know in these sports you have to keep these kids safe, and football especially. It's just a little bit concerning... when we're just trying to keep them safe," she said.

The San Juan Unified School District released the statement:

There is no CIF requirement of having an athletic trainer at sports games. An athletic trainer did volunteer their time last year at Rio Americano High School's football games to earn hours toward their certification. This trainer also mentored students in Rio's medical pathway CTE program during practices and games. Student athlete safety is important, which is why we have extra measures in place, such an ambulance on standby for all home football games in our district. This is not a requirement, and not all districts do this. Additionally, all coaches must get CPR and first aid training every two years.

"Why are we waiting for something to happen. We need to be ahead of it and not just, 'OK, someone's hurt. Now, we need to implement this,'" said Cvetovac.

Being her son's biggest cheerleader, she's urging other parents to get involved.

"I want to get the word out, and let people know that if others schools are going through the same thing, let's get together and try to make a change for these kids," said Cvetovac.

"We just need to have some action, something that's going towards this goal and gets someone on the field as soon as possible," she added.

The family says they plan to attend the next board meeting on Aug. 8 and hopes others will join them.

