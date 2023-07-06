Attack in Sacramento's Lavender Heights, Mansion Flats area under investigation

Sacramento Police Department Bias Crimes Task Force is now investigating the attack.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An attack in the Lavender Heights and Mansion Flatts area is being investigated by Sacramento Police Department Bias Crimes Task Force.

It happened in the Mansion Flats area after the victim was leaving the area of H and 14th streets on late Saturday night into early Sunday morning around 1 a.m., according to a Reddit post. Sacramento police responded to the reported assault, and the victim told them he was called a homophobic slur before the attack.

Sacramento police told ABC10 in a statement their Bias Crimes Task Force is investigating.

“The Sacramento Police Department created the Bias Crimes Taskforce in 2021, which consists of multiple detectives and supervisors who are specifically training in investigating these serious incidents. In an effort to educate the public and encourage victims to report biased-related incidents, all reported incidents have been shared on our website. More information can be found here: Bias Motivated/Hate Crime Information and Statistics."

While the investigation remains active, ABC10 shared the details of the incident with the Sacramento LGBT Community Center. They don’t want this to deter attendees from Sacramento Pride.

Priya Kumar, with the center’s marketing and communications department, said security is their top priority.

“It's very unfortunate that happened during Pride Month, especially in our own town, especially in our own area of Sacramento here in Lavender Heights. It is really unfortunate to hear that, and if anyone is afraid to come out to Pride, I would suggest that they do their research, and they can always contact our team,” said Kumar.

They have hired private security for inside the event. Local law enforcement will also support providing a perimeter. Sacramento police said there'll be additional police presence during the Pride Festival and Pride Parade.

“It’s just more for the protection of anyone coming into Pride, and we are aware of the tensions between the demographics of law enforcement and our marginalized communities. So we always want to make sure our communities are feeling safe and welcome,” said Kumar.

The LGBT Community Center said attending Sacramento Pride this year is a big statement with everything happening in the world, and they encourage everyone to attend.

“Super important to have these types events in the Sacramento region and in our community, because we are working toward creating a region where LGBTQ+ people thrive, and we're hoping Sacramento can be a place where everyone feels welcome,” said Kumar.

ABC10 reached out the business the person left that evening, Bear Dive. One of the owners said they have not been contacted by Sacramento police or the victim. They heard about the incident on social media. Since the attack happened further into the Mansion Flatts neighborhood, their cameras were not able to catch anything, but they are happy to share that video for the investigation. They always advise patrons when leaving alone late at night to take a rideshare, stay in groups and be aware of their surroundings.

A full statement from Sacramento Police Department regarding Pride weekend is available below.

The Sacramento Police Department is committed to doing everything we can to provide for a safe and enjoyable weekend for those looking to attend PRIDE events in the City. With larger crowds expected, there will be additional police presence during the PRIDE Festival and PRIDE Parade. With safety being our priority, here are a few safety and crime preventions tips:

1.) Look out for each other and report any suspicious persons or activity to a police officer. If you see something, say something. For crimes in progress, call 9-1-1 and for non-emergencies, call (916) 808-5471.

2.) If you drive to events, remember to take you valuables and lock your car.

3.) Maintain possession of your cell phone, wallet and other valuables.



4.) If you will be walking, plan your route ahead of time and never walk alone at night. Use well-lit streets, be alert to your surroundings.

5.) Drink responsibly and don’t drink and drive. Designate a driver ahead of time or use a ride-sharing service.

