Mother says woman tried to kidnap her daughter from after-school program in Sacramento

"I tell everyone, my 9-year-old saved her own life."

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A mother of a 9-year-old girl said there was an attempt to abduct her daughter from an after-school program in Sacramento. Now, both the mother and the fourth grader are worried about other children.

The 9-year-old said it's a scary feeling knowing she almost got into a stranger's car, and her mother said it could have been a lot worse if her daughter didn't speak up when she felt something was wrong.

"I tell everyone, my 9-year-old saved her own life," said Danielle, the mother of the 9-year-old.

Danielle said she is still on edge. She's calling what happened an attempted kidnapping of her daughter from her after-school program. She did not want to share her last name due to safety concerns.

It happened at the Aspire Alexander Twilight College Preparatory Academy off El Camino Avenue.

"This was on Monday, around 5 o'clock. I got a call from the school's director of after-school programs, and he told me someone was picking up my daughter," said Danielle.

The mother was shown images from surveillance video of the woman, but the family has no idea who she is.

According to the mother and the school, the woman knew the child's first and last name and said she was in a hurry. A spokesperson for the school said that it was clear the girl was not expecting an alternative pickup.

"My mom never told me that someone else was picking me. He froze. He was like, 'Oh, and he called my mom. One minute later, he was telling me to go back to class," the 9-year-old student said.

The woman ended up leaving at some point.

Danielle credited her daughter's quick response for her being here today.

On Tuesday, the school also sent out a letter letting parents know about the apparent unauthorized pick-up and reminding them of strict policies and procedures.

But the message did not sit well with Danielle.

"Angry, upset. I felt like it was a slap in the face to me, because the letter didn't say there was an attempted kidnapping. It didn't give parents an awareness of red flags, of concern," said Danielle.

A school spokesperson says they followed all safety protocols, and they're working with law enforcement to find out who this woman is.

Danielle said she still wants answers and doesn't believe the school followed protocols.

"Talk to your children. Let them know the importance of abductions, of kidnappers, of sex-trafficking. Have a conversation about maybe a passcode or the dangers of what's happening around them and that it can happen to them," said Danielle.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said it is aware of the incident and is investigating further.

If anyone knows who the woman is or knows any details of the incident, they're asked to call authorities.

WATCH ALSO: