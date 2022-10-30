Sacramento Police investigating attempted robberies of C.K. McClatchy High School students

School officials said the attempted robbers were wearing ski masks during both incidents.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two attempted robberies in the past week targeted students of Sacramento's C.K. McClatchy High School, the school's principal Andrea Egan said in a letter to parents.

In her letter, Egan said that on two separate occasions in the past week, students walking in the neighborhood surrounding the school have become victims of attempted robberies both happening between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The attempted robberies were described by Egan as "dangerous," adding that the male suspects were wearing ski masks during the attempted robberies.

"This is a reminder for students and parents to plan walking routes home, consider always walking with a friend, be aware of your surroundings, and arrive home before it's dark," the letter said. "Please report any suspicious activity to law enforcement and the school administration."

School officials say the incidents have been reported to the Sacramento Police Department which is now investigating. No students were injured during the attempted robberies.

