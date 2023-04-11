Attorney known for filing ADA discrimination lawsuits ordered to pay $300K for tax fraud

Department of Justice officials in Sacramento also gave attorney Scott Norris Johnson 18 months of house arrest and a 30-month probation period.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Attorney Scott Norris Johnson was ordered to pay $300,000 in restitution and fines Tuesday for faking tax returns on money he earned while filing thousands of disability discrimination lawsuits.

According to Department of Justice officials in Sacramento, Johnson underreported his income from 2012 to 2014 and thus paid little income tax on the cash settlements from his lawsuits.

The Carmichael attorney reportedly filed more than 4,000 cases under the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) against businesses he accused of discrimination.

DOJ officials also said Johnson owned and operated a legal services corporation, Disabled Access Prevents Injury (DAPI), which he used to file the suits and name himself as plaintiff.

Officials said because Johnson and DAPI paid little to no income tax, the IRS was out more than $250,000. DOJ officials ordered Johnson to pay back the $250,000 along with another $50,000 in fines.

Johnson himself is a former IRS attorney.