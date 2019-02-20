An Endangered Missing Advisory has activated for an 11 month old child who was taken by his father on Feb. 15.

The California Highway Patrol activated on behalf of the Nevada County Sheriff's Department for Sacramento and El Dorado Counties.

Authorities say that Stinson Urrabazo, an 11-month-old, was taken by Brian Urrabazo, his father, on Feb. 15 around 7:20 p.m.

Stinson Urrabazo is described as 27" tall and weighing 25 pounds.

Brian Urrabazo is described as a 36-year-old white male, standing at 5'10, and weighing 200 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a green and blue plaid shirt and blue jeans.

It is believed that Urrabazo is driving a white 2018 KIA Soul with a California license plate reading "8AEW010".

Authorities are asking people to call 911, if he is seen.

