Authorities are searching for a 13-year-old Sacramento boy first reported missing early Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Josiah March was last seen around 1:30 p.m. in the 800 block of San Juan Road. March is described as being 5’2” tall with a thin build. A clothing description was not given.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

*At Risk Missing Person: Please help us locate 13-year-old Josiah March, 5'2", thin, last seen today at 1:30 p.m., in the 800 block of San Juan Road. Please share and Re-Tweet. If you see him, call 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/AGBS9oFQKx — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) July 4, 2018

