Authorities in Sacramento are searching for an 11-year-old boy.

Charles York was last seen in the 6600 block of Franklin Boulevard, just to the south of 47th Avenue, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

Charles is described as a black male with light skin, approximately 4’7” tall with a thin build. He has braided hair and was wearing a white tank top and jeans at the time he went missing.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

