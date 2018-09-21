The Sacramento Police Department and the Sacramento County District Attorney are expected to make a major accouchement on in another California cold case, the NorCal Rapist.
This case is not related to the East Area Rapist/Golden State Killer case.
Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert and Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn are scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. in regards to the case.
This is a developing story. Stay with ABC10 for more information as it becomes available.
© 2018 KXTV