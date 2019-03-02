An autopsy report by the Sacramento County Coroner indicates that the death of Marshall Miles was related to drug intoxication and restraints by Sheriff's deputies.

The 36-year-old was first arrested on Oct. 28, 2018 for vandalism. He was taken to the jail, where Sacramento Sheriff's deputies said he was uncooperative as they tried to get him to his cell.

Not long after, police noticed that Miles was unresponsive on the floor of his cell and was not breathing. He was then taken to the hospital where he died several days later on Nov. 1, 2018.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, toxicology results showed the 36-year-old had methamphetamine, cocaine, ecstasy, and marijuana in his system when he was taken to jail.

The autopsy results confirm that methamphetamine and cocaine were in Miles' system when he died, along with amphetamine, and marijuana.

The coroner listed his official cause of death as, "complications of cardiopulmonary arrest during restraint and mixed drug intoxication."

The autopsy results also note that Miles had several blunt force injuries to his body and several fractured ribs which may have been caused as medical responders attempted to resuscitate him.

Since Miles' death, various family members and community members have demanded answers about his death. At a vigil last week, his mother asked "How did he end up dead? That's what I want to know. And why. Why did he end up dead?"

Several community activists have said that Miles' death shows the Sacramento Sheriff's Department's lack of accountability.

On Saturday, Black Lives Matter Sacramento held a protest in front of the Sacramento County Jail, chanting Miles' name as they said "Same story every time. Being Black is not a crime."

Videos released by the Sheriff's Department show Miles' actions on the night of his arrest. In one Miles is heard saying that he can't breath and that he wants to tell the deputy about a drug dealer in North Highlands. In another, several deputies are shown atop Miles as he yells and they tell him to relax.

And perhaps the most jarring of all, is the video showing Miles' motionless in his cell as deputies run in and attempt to resuscitate him.

The compilation of videos from this incident is posted below. Warning: The content is graphic.

