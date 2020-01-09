Barbershops and salons reopening after state give the green light

Many owners say they are excited to be open but frustrated about being shut down in the first place.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Barbershops and salons have now been given the green light to reopen around the state. Some shops were open starting Monday, but it varied by which county the shop is located.

Many owners say they are excited to be open but frustrated about being shut down in the first place.

“I guess I can see how we’re not essential as far as cutting hair,” admitted Richie Telford, owner of Yellowbelly’s Barbershop in Sacramento. “It’s, I guess you don’t have to get your hair cut. But I feel like my livelihood is essential. I feel like my family is essential.”

Anthony Giannotti, the owner of Bottle and Barlow and Anthony’s Barbershop in Sacramento, said he expects to open up as soon as Sacramento County allows it.

“I mean, I have to,” explained Giannotti. “What are we now, a full eight months into this year? And I’ve been able to be open for about three and a half.”

Over in Yolo County, barbershops were already humming along Monday morning.

“Barbershops and hair salons are allowed to be open in Yolo County today,” said Jenny Tan, spokesperson for Yolo County.

ABC10 also reached out to Sacramento County. A spokesperson said they’re still reviewing new state guidelines but they anticipate an announcement by Wednesday.

Tan explained how Yolo County was able to move so quickly to reopen.

“Right after the press conference was over, we all just went, ‘OK, what needs to happen? Are we on board with this?’” said Tan. “And just trying to figure out as many of those details as possible as quickly as we could because we did want to provide our hair salons and our barbershops as much notice as possible so that they could take advantage and open at 8 a.m. if they wanted to.”

Despite being happy to be open again, Giannotti said business owners have had it hard.

“It seems to be that the ‘we’re all in this together’ mostly means that business owners are alone,” said Giannotti. “I have to answer to the public. I have to answer to the government. I have to answer to my employees, my staff. I don’t feel like we’re in this together at all.”

Telford said he’s taking all precautions to keep his clients safe.

“We have all the protocols and stuff,” said Telford. “We’re keeping people safe. We don’t have a waiting room. We’re going to be doing only appointments. Masks are a necessity.”

He admits he’s looking forward to a return to semi-normalcy.

“I’m just really really excited to be getting back to work,” admitted Telford. “It’s a good feeling.”

Giannotti had a bit of advice for patrons rushing back to take advantage of the newfound freedom.

“Be patient with us, be kind,” implored Giannotti. “We’re doing our best. You know, a little human kindness is going a long way right now.”

Continue the conversation with Mike on Facebook.

Read more from ABC10