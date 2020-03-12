Family emergency causes Sacramento County health director to step down amid pandemic, officials say

Authorities said Dr. Peter Beilenson will be moving back to Baltimore due to a family emergency.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento County Health Services Director will be leaving his position due to a family emergency, officials said.

Dr. Peter Beilenson has been one of the people at the helm of Sacramento County's response to the coronavirus pandemic. County spokesperson Brenda Bongiorno said Beilenson was moving back to Baltimore due to a family emergency.

Beilenson landed the job with Sacramento County back in 2018. He brought with him more than 25 years of experience in public health services, administration and policy. He was formerly a Baltimore City Health Commissioner, Howard County Health Director, and CEO/founder of Evergreen Health CO-OP, a non-profit Baltimore-based health insurer.

He'll be remaining as the county's health director until Dec. 22. The county will announce an interim director when one is chosen.

“The County’s Department of Health Services has had many accomplishments during Dr. Peter Beilenson’s time at the helm, particularly Public Health’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said acting County Executive Ann Edwards. “I thank Dr. Beilenson for his leadership and wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors.”

