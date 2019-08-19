SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sen. Bernie Sanders is scheduled to hold a 2020 presidential campaign rally Thursday in downtown Sacramento, his campaign announced.

The rally marks the first visit to Sacramento by a candidate this election cycle as Democratic presidential hopefuls aim to sway California voters before the March primary. California's primary was moved up to March 3, 2020 — Super Tuesday — in an effort to have a bigger impact on primary voting.

Recent state primary polls have former Vice President Joe Biden ahead of Sanders, California Senator Kamala Harris and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Sanders is set to speak in Cesar Chavez Park, located at 910 I Street, Thursday evening, according to his campaign events page. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the event scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

The rally is expected to seriously impact traffic in the area. Sacramento Police tell ABC10 that they will develop an appropriate plan as they continue to gather information from the campaign. We have not yet heard back from police as of Wednesday afternoon.

City of Sacramento Spokesperson Tim Swanson told ABC10 that there will not be any road closures for the rally. Fencing for the event will be set up by 3 p.m. and tear down should be completed by 9 p.m., Swanson said.

The event comes a day before Sanders' scheduled appearance at a town hall in San Francisco on college affordability and student debt.

