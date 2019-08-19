SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sen. Bernie Sanders is planning to hold a presidential campaign rally in the heart of Sacramento on Thursday.

Sanders is set to speak in Cesar Chavez Park, located at 910 I Street, Thursday evening, according to his campaign events page. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the event scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

The rally is expected to seriously impact traffic in the area. Sacramento Police tell ABC10 that they will develop an appropriate plan as they continue to gather information from the campaign.

The event comes a day after Sanders is scheduled to speak at a town hall in San Francisco on college affordability and student debt.

