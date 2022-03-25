13-year-old bicyclist injured on way to school in a crash involving school bus in Sacramento

A Twin Rivers School District school bus was involved in the crash Friday morning on Northgate Boulevard.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 13-year-old is recovering at a local hospital after they were involved in a crash Friday with a Twin Rivers Unified School District school bus while riding a bike to school, school officials say.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a crash involving the bus and the teen was reported around 7:50 a.m. Friday near Northgate Boulevard and Wisconsin Avenue in Sacramento.

School district officials confirmed the teen was conscious and able to communicate with staff members who responded to the accident scene. The teen was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, the CHP says.

School district officials say they called the student's mother who went to the hospital to be with her child, in addition to the principal of the teen's school.

According to a letter sent from Twin Rivers Unified to parents and staff members, there were other children on the school bus at the time of the crash but all were uninjured.

"The families of those students are now being contacted. Situations like this can cause anxiety and worry, especially for young children, so we want you to know that we will have counselors on campus today to talk with the children and offer supports for their feelings," the letter said. "We will be augmenting our afternoon dismissal supervision out of an abundance of caution and concern so that we can reassure our students’ safety and well-being as they leave school."

The CHP says that drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash but that officers are now investigating the accident.

Watch More from ABC10: Raw: Mayor Darrell Steinberg visits picket line, urges teachers and SCUSD to settle