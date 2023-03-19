Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was killed after a hit-and-run driver crashed into him while on his bike Saturday, Sacramento Police say.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. Saturday near Stockton Boulevard and 20th Avenue. When officers got to the scene, they said they saw the adult bicyclist in the roadway with serious injuries.

Fire officials pronounced the man dead at the scene. The driver involved in the crash allegedly drove away from the scene. Officials do not have any suspect information.

Police ask witnesses to call investigators at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 and anonymity for information reported.

