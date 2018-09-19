A bicyclist died from his injuries stemming from early Wednesday morning hit-and-run in Sacramento, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At around 5:30 a.m., CHP responded to a collision involving a vehicle and bicyclist on Watt Avenue near Whitney Avenue. Upon arrival, officers were told by witnesses that “a vehicle had struck a bicyclist and fled the scene with the bicyclist still on the hood of the vehicle,” according to CHP.

Officials say the suspect vehicle was seen turning into a neighborhood on the west side of Watt Avenue near Harmony Lane towards East Country Club Lane. As they were searching the area, officers found the bicyclist unconscious and unresponsive in the front yard of a home.

The bicyclist was transported to the hospital in critical condition, CHP said. He was later pronounced dead.

Authorities are still searching for the vehicle, which is described as possibly being a dark-colored minivan or SUV.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact CHP North Sacramento at (916) 348-2337.

© 2018 KXTV