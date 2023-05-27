Bicyclist killed in crash on Sacramento State campus

The driver of the car involved in the crash stayed at the scene, the Sacramento State Police Department says.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a car on the campus of Sacramento State University Saturday, officials with the Sacramento State Police Department said.

The crash happened around 11:37 a.m. Saturday on State University Drive near Sequoia Hall and the American River, according to police. Medics pronounced the bicyclist, only identified as an adult man, dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the car stayed behind at the scene, officials said. The Sacramento Police Department's Major Collision Investigation Unit is handling the investigation into the crash.

