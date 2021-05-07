Big Day of Giving gave more than $13 million to Sacramento non-profit organizations

There were 688 non-profits involved in this year's Big Day Giving, which is also the most to have ever participated in the annual fundraising event.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento region raised a record-breaking amount during its Big Day of Giving with more than $13 million on Thursday, beating the previous record that was set in 2020.

Big Day of Giving is an annual 24-hour community-wide fundraising rally to raise money for local non-profit organizations.

The Sacramento Region Community Foundation organized the Big Day of Giving in 2013, raising more than $65 million since they began the event. The event's record set in 2020 was nearly $12 million, far passing the $8.4 million collected in 2019.

There were 688 non-profits involved in this year's Big Day Giving, which is the most to have ever participated. Many of those who donated also volunteered their time, which totaled over 69,000 volunteer hours.

Linda Beech Cutler, a chief executive officer of the Sacramento Region Community Foundation, said in a news release that the community sent a clear message that the work of non-profits matters.

"This is an incredible tribute to the power of generosity and the resilience of our community," Cutler said.

The Friends of the Sacramento Libray is using $103,000 to give books to thousands of first graders. The Lavender Library, which loans out books and other LGBTQ-related media to the public, will be using the $11,700 it raised to upgrade its headquarters.

Here are the organizations that received the most donations:

The Salvation Army: $345,010, with 343 donations

Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services: $239,639, with 1,174 donations

ACC Senior Services: $200,112, with 490 donations

Sacramento SPCA: $197,943, with 969 donations

Yolo Food Bank: $195,436, with 610 donations

