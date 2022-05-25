x
Sacramento

Big rig crashes off I-5 and onto San Juan Road in Sacramento

The driver was taken to the hospital after the crash.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is in the hospital after a firefighters say a big rig crashed off of Interstate 5.

The driver of the big rig was said to be in stable condition, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

Officials said the semi-truck crashed off of I-5 and ended up on San Juan Road just after 2 p.m. Wednesday. San Juan Road is blocked from Duckhorn Drive to Airport Road due to the crash.

Hazmat teams are on scene to clean up the fuel that leaked from the truck.

