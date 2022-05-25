Big rig crashes off I-5 and onto San Juan Road in Sacramento

The driver was taken to the hospital after the crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is in the hospital after a firefighters say a big rig crashed off of Interstate 5.

The driver of the big rig was said to be in stable condition, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

Officials said the semi-truck crashed off of I-5 and ended up on San Juan Road just after 2 p.m. Wednesday. San Juan Road is blocked from Duckhorn Drive to Airport Road due to the crash.

Hazmat teams are on scene to clean up the fuel that leaked from the truck.

Incident info: Just before 2pm a Semi-truck crashed off of I-5 and ended up on San Juan Rd. The driver has been transported in stable condition San Juan Rd is blocked from Duckhorn Dr. to Airport Rd. Hazmat teams on scene to cleanup fuel that has leaked from the Semi. pic.twitter.com/CrRNbUMLC5 — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) May 25, 2022

WATCH ALSO: