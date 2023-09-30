Southwest flight lands at SMF after bird strike

Southwest Airlines said the airplane has been taken out of service for maintenance review.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Southwest Airlines flight landed at the Sacramento International Airport Saturday morning after a bird strike, officials with the Federal Aviation Administration said.

According to the FAA, the Boeing 737 departed Hollywood Burbank Airport around 10:15 a.m. Saturday. The bird strike impacted the plane's left engine.

The airplane landed safely at SMF following the strike, officials said. There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

In a statement, Southwest Airlines said that the aircraft was taken out of service.

"Flight 1707 from Burbank to Sacramento landed safely without incident in Sacramento after a potential bird strike," the statement said. "The aircraft has been taken out of service for a maintenance review. Customers arrived safely and on time to their planned destination."