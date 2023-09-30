Southwest flight lands at SMF after bird strike

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Southwest Airlines flight landed at the Sacramento International Airport Saturday morning after a bird strike, officials with the Federal Aviation Administration said.
According to the FAA, the Boeing 737 departed Hollywood Burbank Airport around 10:15 a.m. Saturday. The bird strike impacted the plane's left engine.
The airplane landed safely at SMF following the strike, officials said. There were no immediate reports of any injuries.
In a statement, Southwest Airlines said that the aircraft was taken out of service.
"Flight 1707 from Burbank to Sacramento landed safely without incident in Sacramento after a potential bird strike," the statement said. "The aircraft has been taken out of service for a maintenance review. Customers arrived safely and on time to their planned destination."
