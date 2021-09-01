Black community leaders outraged over 'double standard' after US Capitol riot

Black community leaders in Sacramento and Stockton say Black Lives Matter protesters would have been treated much differently than the pro-Trump extremists.

STOCKTON, Calif — When President Donald Trump's supporters began storming past US Capitol Police officers on Jan. 6, nearly 3,000 miles away Stockton NAACP President Bobby Bivens said he couldn't believe his eyes.

"I said this is crazy. This is absolutely crazy and if that were black folks they would be dead," Bivens said.

Bivens said if the people were demonstrating for civil or human rights issues they would have never made their way into the building. He said the white protesters got much different treatment than the Black Lives Matter protesters who demonstrated in the summer of 2020.

"Because they were Caucasian, because they were white, because a lot of the officers, I believe, believe in the same thing that they believe in," Bivens said.

Community leaders also say if the BLM had planned a protest at the Capitol, the police presence and security would have been much greater ahead of time.

"There's a picture that is circulating showing the steps of the Lincoln Memorial Center and it's showing how much military was out there when BLM was protesting. And that presence was not visible at all until way after these guys bombarded the Capitol, scared people that were working in the Capitol, sat in people's desks. So, yeah, it was definitely a double-standard," said Sacramento Black Lives Matter founder Tanya Faison.

Those who helped organize the BLM protests in Stockton this past summer, point to police officers in riot gear in position ahead of the protests as opposed to the initial police presence at the Capitol.

"There were officers who opened the gates for folks. There were officers who were taking selfies with them in the Capitol Hill. Where would you see that happen on most occasions when people were on the streets fighting for their lives, fighting for their basic civil rights," Stockton protest organizer Jasmine Dellafosse said.

"And that behavior is a part of white privilege. Them feeling like they have the right to do what they want to do, no matter what the law is because they feel they are above the law," Bivens said.

What is the change black leaders want?

"Everyone must stand up and rise against that and condemn...white supremacy, condemn hatred, condemn racism, and really stand behind black lives and people of color and those who are directly impacted and marginalized and who've been historically oppressed in this country," Dellafosse said.

