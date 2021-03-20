'We can't do this alone' | Black leaders stand up for Asian Americans after spike in hate crimes

After reports of recent hate crimes, including a mass shooting that killed eight people, local Black leaders are standing with the Asian American community.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Leaders from the Sacramento NAACP, Sacramento Black Chamber of Commerce and other organizations are standing in solitary with the Asian American Community.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke in Atlanta Thursday to promise they are doing what they can to protect Asian Americans from attacks in the streets to mass shootings.

Northern California leaders are saying enough is enough.

In multiple Georgia shootings that killed eight people, including six Asian women, a gunman told police he has a sex addiction and targetted three spas to eliminate the temptation.

Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn, joined by other Black community leaders, to share what his department is doing to protect the Asian American community.

"We've also been to all of the massage parlors because we know even though there hasn't been any specific threats to our massage parlors here in the community," Hahn said. "We do know that there would obviously be fear around that based on what happened in Atlanta."

Stephanie Nguyen, an Elk Grove City Council Member and Executive Director for Asian Resources, Inc, fought back tears during the news conference.

"We need all communities to come together and fight this with us because we can't do this alone," Nguyen said.

Nguyen's family left Vietnam after watching loved ones get murdered. She says they wouldn't have expected to see similar violence in the United States.

The news conferences come the same month that Sacramento City Council passed a resolution condemning discrimination against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders after a man was caught on camera leaving a box with a dead cat in the parking lot of a Chinese American business.

