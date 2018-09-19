On Tuesday, national Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Gonzales was part of a speaker series at Sac State.

"What I think about protests is it's what makes this country great," said Gonzales, addressing the local Black Lives Matter chapter leading protests outside a police convention on the six month anniversary of Stephon Clark's death.

At the event, Gonzales applauded the local chapter.

"We have a robust, vibrant chapter here in Sacramento that led a lot of actions today. We're incredibly proud," said Gonzales. "They're the ones who have made it visible that Stephon Clark should be alive right now."

In response to supporters of law enforcement showing up at the protests, Gonzales feels all lives do matter, but that's not this country's reality.

"Language matters. When you're saying 'All Lives Matter' in response to those saying 'Black Lives Matter', then ultimately what you're saying is 'I dismiss your claim,'" said Gonzales. "What we're fighting for is making all lives matter by making sure black lives matter too."

Gonzales addressed misconceptions that BLM is anti-law enforcement and anti-white.

"Black Lives Matter was not created out of hatred for law enforcement. Black Lives Matter was created to make sure that our communities live with dignity, that our families can stay together," said Gonzales. "When we cannot do basic things that all people should be able to do freely, we have a problem."

Gonzales also addressed the recent shooting death of Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy Mark Stasyuk.

"It is terrible when anyone loses life," said Gonzales. "I'd like to build a world where people can grow up to be adults and don't get shot in their backyard, where people don't get killed in the line of duty."

Continue the conversation with Frances on Facebook.

© 2018 KXTV