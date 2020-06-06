Black Lives Matter Sacramento holds 'die-in' near Mayor Steinberg's home

Organized by Black Lives Matter Sacramento, leaders say they want the mayor to pull the National Guard, lift the curfew and start making lasting police reform.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — More than 1,000 people staged a die in on Greenhaven Boulevard near Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg's home, marking more than a week of protests over the police killing of George Floyd.

Organized by Black Lives Matter Sacramento, leaders say they want the mayor to pull the National Guard, lift the curfew, and start making lasting police reform.

Protesters lied down on the street for 8 minutes and 46 seconds — the amount of time George Floyd was pinned down under that officer's knee before he died. Protesters said they spent that time reflecting.

Steinberg called the protest near his home "powerful," tweeting "I embrace the demand and expect to by judged by my actions, not just by my words."

He said he'll start by committing to building upon police reform in Sacramento.

